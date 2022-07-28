WSTRN & BackRoad Gee Team Up On "Unload"

WSTRN and Backroad Gee are closing out July on a high note. The Afroswing collective and the East Londoner collided this week for a fiery banger titled, "Unload" with production coming from PRGRSHN. The record has a heavy dancehall vibe to it but Backrad Gee's menacing bars offer the grittiness of UK's rap scene for a banging anthem. It's definitely one of those records that will be in heavy rotation this summer.

WSTRN hasn't dropped a full-length project since 2019's WSTRN Season, Vol. 2 but they've continued to bless fans with new music, such as "Never Leave" with Lila Iké.

As for Backroad Gee, he's still riding high off of the release of his debut album, Reporting Live (From The Backroads).

Check out their new song below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Unload, unload

Tune for di street dem ah tump on road

Seh we hot now they wah jump on board

We strikers seh you know we top score

