WS Boogie Absolutely Snaps On "Whoopty Freestyle"

For those who haven't been keeping score, Westside Boogie has been on an absolute tear of late, warming up for his upcoming album with a slew of standout freestyles and loosies. Linking them together, by his own admission, is a resolute dedication to debauchery and doing whatever the hell he wants to do. Today, Boogie has come through with a brand new freestyle, taking to CJ's breakout single "Whoopty" to spit some bars.

Though the Compton rapper doesn't tend to favor Brooklyn drill production as a rule, it's clear he has no issue with obliterating the infectious instrumental. In fact, he rides the beat with precision, building in intensity as his rhymes unfold. "Hundred percent of me went to the Lord, when momma was poor and I never wanted a sip," he raps, as the drums pull back. "Hate on the front of my lip, how I'm gon' stomach this shit, this hunger a son of a bitch." The drums return with a vengeance and Boogie follows suit. "Feel like you love to trigger me," he spits. "Can't forget how to touch an enemy."

Even if he does swear this will be "his last week of being a hood rat," expect Boogie to keep the momentum rolling and then some as his anticipated new album approaches.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Hundred percent of me went to the Lord,

When momma was poor and I never wanted a sip

Hate on the front of my lip

How I'm gon' stomach this shit, this hunger a son of a bitch

Feel like you love to trigger me, can't forget how to touch an enemy

