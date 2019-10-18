Wretch 32 Returns With New Album "Upon Reflection" Ft. Giggs, Burna Boy & More

It's been two years since Wretch 32's last project but he's been getting ready to release a new project all year. With the release of several massive singles, he came through with his latest project, Upon Reflection on short notice. He announced that the project would arrive on Thursday. Upon Reflection is 12-tracks in length with appearances from Giggs, Ghetts, Burna Boy, Avelino, and KnuckS. It includes the previously released songs, "Mummy's Boy," "Spin Around," and the Giggs-assisted banger, "10/10."

The rapper's latest project isn't all he has in store for his fans. Wretch 32 is also readying the release of his forthcoming book, Rapthology where he'll dive deeper into his own creative process along with deeper insight to his influences and outlooks on the rap game.