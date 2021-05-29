Wretch 32 Connects With Blade Brown, SL, K-Trap & More For New "Little Big Man" EP

Wretch 32 has become widely recognized as one of the greatest's British rappers to ever do it. The acclaimed emcee returned with a surprise project for fans on Friday (May 29) little BIG man. Announcing the arrival just a few days prior to its release on Instagram, the nine-track offering explores themes of, “incarceration, violence and poverty”.

“I’m aiming to shift the conversations off the back of this project,” Wretch 32 told Apple Music of the surprise project. “I want people to absorb this message and maybe have second thoughts on whether this is the type of life they want to lead.”

“I’m just trying to get into the head of ignorance,” he says of the inspiration behind the project. “And I think it’s why I really enjoyed writing it—it reminds me of myself when I was younger, a cross between myself at 17 or 18 and my younger siblings.” "On My Life" and the reggae-influenced track "Take Care Of Me" with Tiggs Da Author.

"My own stuff is always going to sound mad musical,” he furthered. “That’s my ear. But if I make it like that, it might not reach who needs to hear it. This isn’t one that needs to hit high in the charts, but more than anything, it’s important to me how this project works.”

Stream little BIG man below and let us know how you're feeling about Wretch 32's latest offering.

Tracklist

1. The Beginning

2. On My Life

3. All White-Interlude feat. K-Trap & Nate Smallz

4. Take Care Of Me feat. Tiggs Da Author

5. Anxiety feat. Kayy Kayy

6. Pressure feat. Blade Brown

7. Last Night - No One Can Relate feat. M-Huncho

8. Next Door feat. Little Simz

9. The Endz