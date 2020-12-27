Wrestling star Mr. Brodie Lee, whose real name is Jon Huber, died, Sunday as a result of a "lung issue," that was not related to COVID-19, but no further details have been provided. He was 41-years-old.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

"The All Elite Wrestling family is heartbroken," All Elite Wrestling wrote in a statement announcing Huber's passing. "In an industry filled with good people, Jon Huber was exceptionally respected and beloved in every way – a fierce and captivating talent, a thoughtful mentor and simply a very kind soul that starkly contradicted his persona as Mr. Brodie Lee ... We send our love and support to his beautiful family, today and always. Jon’s popularity among his peers and influence on the wrestling world was worldwide and transcended AEW, so this loss will be felt by many for a long time. We were privileged at AEW to call Jon Huber a brother, a friend and one of our own."

Huber also performed in WWE from 2012-2019 where he wrestled as part of The Wyatt Family and The Bludgeon Brothers tag team with Erick Rowan.

The late wrestler's wife, Amanda Huber, posted a message on her Instagram page following the announcement:

My best friend died today. I never wanted to write out those words. My heart is broken. The world saw him as the amazing @brodielee (fka Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet. No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now. He passed surrounded by love ones after a hard fought battle with a non Covid related lung issue ... I’ve been surrounded by so much love and incredible people I can’t tag them all but they know who they are and I don’t think they will ever know how thankful I am for them.

