Free agent wide receiver Jordan Matthews has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the New England Patriots, just days after the Pats traded away speedy wideout Brandin Cooks.

Matthews, 25, set the all-time SEC record for catches and receiving yards while playing for Vanderbilt University but has had issues dropping the ball since entering the league. After being selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Matthews caught 225 passes for 2,673 yards and 19 touchdowns during his three seasons with the team but also dropped 21 passes during that time, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Eagles traded Matthews to the Buffalo Bills last August but surgery on his left knee and right ankle limited him to 10 games. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Matthews is now healthy and he's in a great position to make an impact on a Patriots offense that has lost several offensive weapons this season, including Brandin Cooks, Danny Amendola and Dion Lewis.

Even with all the changes on offense, the New England Patriots are still the odds on favorite to win Super Bowl 53. According to OddsShark, New England is +500 to win it all next season, ahead of the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles (+850), the Kirk Cousins-led Minnesota Vikings (+900) and teams like the Rams, Steelers and 49ers, who are all listed at +1200.