Woodstock 50 is roughly a month away and still doesn't have a venue.
Woodstock 50 was beginning to look like it could be one of the better festivals of this summer but after a major turn in events, it starts giving off Fyre Festival vibes. They've been searching for a new venue for the past few weeks. The festival made a final attempt at securing a venue which, according to Variety, has failed.
Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente Jr. confirmed the news that Woodstock 50 was denied a permit to host their festival at Vernon Downs in Upstate New York. The promoters are apparently going to appeal the decision but overall, their chances are still unlikely. Picente said that their submission hasn't even met many of the requirements they need in order to host the festival and apparently, the organizers have been scrambling in the past few weeks.
“It’s been chaotic,” Picente said. “Originally it was going to be a three-day festival, but then [the producers] said instead it would be three one-day events, with all 65,000 or however many people vacating the grounds at the end of each day.”
A rep for Woodstock 50 responded to the decision to deny the permit.
"In response to the denial of an event permit by the Town of Vernon, Woodstock 50 believes certain political forces may be working against the resurrection of the Festival. Local reports claim Woodstock’s filing for the permit was ‘incomplete’ but that is not the case. Woodstock 50 officials were informed by the Town of Vernon that most questions had been answered and asked only that Woodstock submit medical, safety/security and traffic plans by this past Sunday, which it did. With a venue chosen, financing assembled and many of the artist’s supporting Woodstock’s 50th Anniversary event, the organizers are hopeful that their appeal and reapplication tonight will prevail without further political interference.”