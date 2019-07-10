Woodstock 50 was beginning to look like it could be one of the better festivals of this summer but after a major turn in events, it starts giving off Fyre Festival vibes. They've been searching for a new venue for the past few weeks. The festival made a final attempt at securing a venue which, according to Variety, has failed.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente Jr. confirmed the news that Woodstock 50 was denied a permit to host their festival at Vernon Downs in Upstate New York. The promoters are apparently going to appeal the decision but overall, their chances are still unlikely. Picente said that their submission hasn't even met many of the requirements they need in order to host the festival and apparently, the organizers have been scrambling in the past few weeks.

“It’s been chaotic,” Picente said. “Originally it was going to be a three-day festival, but then [the producers] said instead it would be three one-day events, with all 65,000 or however many people vacating the grounds at the end of each day.”

A rep for Woodstock 50 responded to the decision to deny the permit.