What was meant to be a celebration of one of the most iconic music festivals of all time has turned into an absolute mess. One day, it looks as though Woodstock 50 will be going on (albeit in a different state altogether...) and the next, it's been cancelled. From the beginning, the fiftieth anniversary of the historic fest had been doomed. Organizers secured a pretty impressive line-up, including support from Jay-Z, Miley Cyrus, Halsey, and many more. However, after experiencing issues locking down the original venue, and the replacement venue, and the replacement of the replacement venue, Woodstock 50 has officially been shut down.



Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

It was only a matter of time before this happened. The festival has been leaning towards cancellation for weeks and after Jay-Z and Miley Cyrus dropped out of their performing slots this week, the organizers decided to pull the plug on the entire thing. Although it was set to kick off next month, the principal of the festival, Greg Peck, explains that things just weren't meant to be.

"The unfortunate dispute with our financial partner and the resulting legal proceedings set us off course at a critical juncture, throwing a wrench in our plans and forcing us to find an alternate venue to Watkins Glen," he said. "The timing meant we had few choices where our artists would be able to perform. We worked hard to find a way to produce a proper tribute—and some great artists came aboard over the last week to support Woodstock 50—but time simply ran short."

Maybe they will be organized enough to put on the hundredth anniversary in fifty years...



Ian Gavan/Getty Images

[via]