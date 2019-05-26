Woodie Smalls Shares "Pending" Track

Belgium-bred rapper Woodie Smalls has unleashed a new offering in the form of his "Pending" track, the latest to bud from a growing catalog of formidable selections.

The cut arrives as the second output of Smalls' since signing on with the TopNotch indie label. Over the past year, Woodie Smalls has steadily creeped into international waters, touring alongside The Underachiever and landing a coveted slot on the COLORsS YouTube channel with his "Tokyo Drift" track.

"Pending" follows behind the previously-released "SidelInes" and for fans of Smalls', serves as a continuation of his renaissance while offering a splendid introduction to a solid talent.

Quotable Lyrics

Bright new future, I picture it

gotta be on some different shit

Took a little pause, got back to it

Never would've thought that we would split

Doing just fine by the end of it