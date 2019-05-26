mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Woodie Smalls Shares "Pending" Track

Milca P.
May 25, 2019 21:52
670 Views
30
2
CoverCover

Pending
Woodie Smalls

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (6)
Rate
Audience Rating
4 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Woodie Smalls debuts new track.


Belgium-bred rapper Woodie Smalls has unleashed a new offering in the form of his "Pending" track, the latest to bud from a growing catalog of formidable selections.

The cut arrives as the second output of Smalls' since signing on with the TopNotch indie label. Over the past year, Woodie Smalls has steadily creeped into international waters, touring alongside The Underachiever and landing a coveted slot on the COLORsS YouTube channel with his "Tokyo Drift" track.

"Pending" follows behind the previously-released "SidelInes" and for fans of Smalls', serves as a continuation of his renaissance while offering a splendid introduction to a solid talent.

Quotable Lyrics

Bright new future, I picture it
gotta be on some different shit
Took a little pause, got back to it
Never would've thought that we would split
Doing just fine by the end of it

Woodie Smalls
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  0
  2
  670
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Woodie Smalls new song Music Songs
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Woodie Smalls Shares "Pending" Track
30
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject