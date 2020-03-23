When in doubt, set it in the eighties -- such was the advice taken by the minds behind Wonder Woman 1984, the upcoming sequel to Gal Gadot's blockbuster 2017 hit. Naturally, the iconic decade has been often memorialized as an era of psychedelic color and synth-drenched dancefloor records, of cinematic coming-of-age stories and questionable yet endearing fashion statements. Expect plenty of iconic tropes to be on display once Wonder Woman returns to the fold on June 5th, barring any potential Coronavirus-related delays.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In the meantime, WB dropped off a new poster, which in turn reveals the titular hero's badass Golden Eagle armor. Heavy-duty stuff, and it wouldn't be surprising to see some major stakes in the upcoming flick -- one does not simply don such an armor set for a measly scrap. Something far more dangerous is brewing, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Wonder Woman facing her biggest challenge thus far.

Not to mention, the biggest threat of them all: the inevitable inclusion of Devo's 1980 hit "Whip It," which is all but guaranteed a cheeky placement during one montage or another. Small hurdle aside, we're still eager to catch Patty Jenkins' upcoming flick in action when it hits theaters this summer. Check out the new poster below.