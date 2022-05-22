Mission NGO, an Italian-based women’s abuse group, has come out with a statement announcing its support for Johnny Depp amidst the ongoing legal battle between the iconic actor and his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Depp is suing Heard for $50 million regarding an op-ed published in the Washington Post in which Heard claimed to be a survivor of domestic abuse.

“As women, as mothers, we have the duty and the responsibility to educate our sons and daughters … without any gender distinction, in order to prevent violence,” President and Founder of the organization, Valeria Altobelli, said in the statement. “[It is with] deep respect for the victims of domestic abuses that we have to affirm … our compassion for Johnny Depp in this bad page of his personal history.”



John Phillips / Getty Images

Heard has accused Depp of being physically abusive during their relationship, while Depp's legal team has repeatedly pointed to a lack of evidence to support Heard’s claims.

“MISSION NGO women from all over the world stand against domestic violence, regardless of gender, age or race,” Altobelli wrote in another statement. “Our mission is to educate men and women, with no gender differences, to keep talking and living in the values of love, mutual comprehension and sensitivity in order to prevent all kinds of violence, against women against men, against children. As women, we have compassion and we feel empathy not for THE star, THE talent, THE actor but for a man, a father, a worker, A HUMAN. Mental Health is something we have to care about to live in a positive environment where women and men can love and respect each other without any kind of abuse and violence. We are human and we have to find the HUMANITY we are born to live for.”

Several female celebrities have come out in support of Depp in recent weeks including Courtney Love, Eva Green, and Sia.

The ongoing defamation trial is expected to continue next week. Last week, Heard took the stand where she confirmed that her Aquaman 2 role was reduced as a result of the trial and commented on Depp's accusation that she left poop on his side of the bed during their marriage.

