Once again, Texas is in the spotlight after another shooting incident occurred, this time in Dallas. Earlier today (July 25), several outlets began reporting on a shooting at Dallas Love Field airport around 11:00 a.m. According to investigators, a woman arrived at the airport near the Southwest Airlines entrance, visited the washroom where she reportedly changed clothes, and once she was finished, she made her way back to the ticket counter area where she pulled out a handgun and began to open fire.

It was unclear if there was a particular person she was aiming for or if this was a random selection, but CBS News reported that the perpetrator did fire shots at the ceiling.



Rick Gershon / Staff / Getty Images

An officer on the scene took immediate action and shot the woman "in the lower extremities." She was detained and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Thankfully, there were no other injuries reported. The woman was later identified as 37-year-old Portia Odufuwa. A motive has not been shared.

The airport was under lockdown for some time but has since resumed travel. Southwest reportedly canceled 69 flights due to the incident. Check out photos of Odufuwa below.

[via]