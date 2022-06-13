The woman who was with Trouble when he was shot and killed, earlier this month, has returned to social media to shut down "the false narratives" and reflect on how the incident has resulted in her being traumatized. The suspect in the killing, Jamichael Jones, was allegedly an ex-boyfriend of the woman and did not know who Trouble was when he shot him.

"It took a lot for me to put my page back up," the woman said in a statement on her Instagram Story. "I don't like the evil things that's being said about me all the false narratives, & the threats, I don't have nothing to prove to social media to the ones that know me personally know my heart is gold & my story will be told...this situation has mentally messed me up & traumatized me."



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Court documents from the time of Jones' arrest reveal that Trouble was in bed with the woman when her ex-boyfriend allegedly broke into the apartment and engaged in a domestic dispute with her. It is during this argument that Jones is accused of shooting the Atlanta rapper and fleeing the scene.

Trouble is expected to be laid to rest at House of Hope Atlanta in Decatur on Monday, just days after hundreds of his fans gathered for a candlelight vigil at Coan Park to honor the late artist.

In the wake of Trouble's passing, T.I., Gucci Mane, Boosie BadAzz, Drake, and more shared tributes on social media for the Atlanta rapper.

Check out the woman's statement below as shared by The Neighborhood Talk.



