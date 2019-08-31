A North Carolina woman named Elizabeth Ann Clark became $3.2 million dollars richer when she succeeded in her lawsuit against her ex-husband and his new girlfriend. According to the Fayetteville Observer, Elizabeth sued Adam Clark for" alienation-of-affection," when he left her for Kimberly Rae Barrett and sued both of them for posting nude images of her online.

Elizabeth and Adam got married in April of 2010 and his affair with Kim began in 2016. Elizabeth's lawyer, Michael Porter, stated in his closing arguments to the jury that Kim was recently divorced at the start of her affair with Adam and stole him away from his wife because she wanted to start a family. After an hour of deliberation after a five-day trial, the court sided with Elizabeth and awarded her a $1 million judgment. Kim was then ordered to pay Elizabeth $1.2 million while Adam was ordered to pay his ex-wife $1 million.

“I was kind of confused at first,” Elizabeth told the publication, describing her shock at the ruling. She explained how she looked over at her ex-husband when the verdict was revealed "and Kim was bawling or starting to bawl. It hit me.”

“I did believe I was going to win because I knew what I was telling was the truth,” Elizabeth added.. “And I know my story, and I knew what I lived through every single day and still to this day, and what I’m going to continue to live through.”