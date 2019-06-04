The woman is notoriously known for calling Michelle Obama an "ape in heels" is experiencing a lot of legal troubles right now. According to Complex, Pamela Taylor was found guilty of embezzling over $18K from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The transgression occurred as Taylor served as the director of the Clay County Development Corporation. The woman was nabbed on federal charges and was sentenced to serve a total of 10 months in federal prison along with two months of house arrest. Moreover, the soon-to-be-jailed woman is expected to pay a $10K fine along with the illegally obtained funds.

The details of the story reveal that Taylor had previously admitted to falsifying documents in order to secure money which came in after a disastrous flood occurred in Clay County. Pamela Taylor was previously talked about because of her controversial and racist comments made about Michelle Obama, who was the US first lady at the time. She wrote a Facebook post wherein she shared: "It will be refreshing to have a classy, beautiful, dignified First Lady in the White House. I'm tired of seeing [sic] a Ape in heels." Perhaps a bit of time locked away will help her think through her actions.

