According to reports, a woman who said President Trump once raped her more than 20 years ago is seeking a DNA sample to back up her allegations.

On Thursday, lawyers for columnist E. Jean Carroll served Donald Trump’s attorney with a notice for the president to submit a sample on March 2 in Washington for “analysis and comparison against unidentified male DNA present on the dress.”

Carroll filed a defamation suit against Trump in November after Trump denied her rape allegation. Her lawyer then had the dress, a black wool, coat-style garment, tested for evidence, which showed DNA being found on the sleeve of at least four people, one of which is a male. Several other people have been tested and eliminated as possible contributors to the mix, so Donald could very well be the culprit.

Back in June, Trump said that Carroll was “totally lying” and he had “never met this person in my life.” While a 1987 photo shows them and their then-spouses at a social event, Trump dismissed it as a moment when he was “standing with my coat on in a line.”

While the notice is technically a demand, it’s likely that a judge will need to weigh in on whether or not Trump needs to oblige the demand because its very unlikely he’ll willingly give over his DNA without a fight.

