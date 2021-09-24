In August, Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty were sued by Petty's attempted rape victim, Jennifer Hough. Hough claims in her lawsuit that alleges that since 2018, the couple has been harassing her and offering her bribes to recant her story, to the point where she had to move away from her home in August 2020.

On Tuesday, September 22, Hough appeared on The Real to discuss what it has been like living in fear of Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty, and at one point in the interview, she revealed that she was warned against turning down a $20,000 bribe because the money would then be used to put a hit out on her.



Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

According to TMZ, Nicki Minaj's relentless fanbase, a.k.a. the Barbz, have responded to Hough's The Real interview by bombarding her with threats and hate-filled messages.

Some Barbz have reportedly been DMing Hough to belittle and diminish her serious allegations, saying that she's "just a theft trying to make money off Nicki Minaj and Kenneth's name" or that she's "f*cking sick." Another Barb left Hough a far more disturbing message, saying, "I hope you die b*tch. Clout chaser leave Nicki alone."

You can go through TMZ's exclusive screenshots of Jennifer Hough's DMs here, and if you haven't watched it yet, you can check out Jennifer Hough's full interview on The Real below.

