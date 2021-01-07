The violence at America's capital has resulted in one fatality. Thousands of people came together to listen to President Donald Trump at the "Stop The Steal" rally earlier today (January 6), a gathering where America's Commander-in-Chief encouraged his followers to do all that they could to battle alleged election fraud. Trump has been in a tailspin after losing the November 2020 election, and since that time, he has claimed that the presidential seat was "stolen" from him by President-Elect Joe Biden.



Spencer Platt / Staff / Getty Images

During the chaos that ensued when his supporters illegally made their way into the Capitol while Congress was in session, one woman was shot in the chest. She was in critical condition for hours before succumbing to her injuries, according to reports. It didn't take long for her identity to be shared, and KSUI News has confirmed that the California woman was named Ashli Babbit. She was a military veteran who reportedly served four tours with the United States Air Force.

“I’m numb. I’m devastated. Nobody from DC notified my son and we found out on TV,” Babbit's mother-in-law, Robin Babbit, told the New York Post. “She is a Trump supporter.” Prior to being shot by Capitol Police, Babbit tweeted her support for the president and his mission.

“Nothing will stop us…. they can try and try and try but the storm is here and it is descending upon DC in less than 24 hours….dark to light," she reportedly wrote. President Trump has not yet addressed her death publicly.

[via][via]