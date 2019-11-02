Yes, not getting all the aspects to your fast food order can be annoying but it's a first-world problem that should never be solved by gunshots. However, a woman in Shelbyville, Kentucky would beg to differ since she shot up a KFC after she didn't get a fork and napkin to accompany her take out order - wild.



Moses Robinson/Getty Images

According to WLKY, the fast-food spot was closed the day after the shooting and the suspect is still at large as police use several cameras on location to pull information on the unidentified woman. "First and foremost we are grateful that no one was injured. We are working with local authorities as they investigate the incident," KFC said in a statement.

"I just can't even think about what was going through their head to pull out a gun and shoot a window. It's scary," Charlene Witt, a manager at Subway across the street told the publication. "I had a regular customer come in and say, 'Did you hear about what just happened at KFC?' I was, like, 'No.' He was, like, 'Someone just shot the window out over here.'"

Christine has used the event as a learning moment for her employees on how to handle angry customers. "If someone comes in irate, just give them what they want. Just give them what they want and be done with it and get them out of the store as quick as you can," she said.