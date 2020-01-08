E!'s Botched features patients being treated for all kinds of horrendous plastic surgery outcomes, but this week's episode might take the cake. A woman consulted renowned plastic surgeons, Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow, about her growing "literal pubic hair" on her face.

When Crystal Coombs was nine-years-old, a dog bit a chunk of tissue out of her cheek. A surgeon sought to patch up that wound by performing a skin graft, but made the poor decision of taking the skin from the patient's groin. “It was open for a while,” Coombs says in a trailer for Monday night's episode. “Like how the outside of Freddie Kruger’s face looks, with the burn? That’s what the inside looked like.”

Coombs would likely not have agreed to the procedure had she known it would have this disturbing result. "I don’t believe that the doctor mentioned I would grow pubic hair out of my patch," she said. "I don’t remember that.” She tolerated the patch of facial pubes for many years of her life, but had a change of perspective once she welcomed a daughter to the world. “I, at first, thought it didn’t affect me. Since having my daughter, I really started to get conscious of it. She’s 6 months, and I’m worried about the kids she’ll go to school with … I don’t want her to be teased.”

Unfortunately, reversing this mix-up is a trick endeavor. “Crystal’s case is actually deceptively very complicated,” said Dubrow in an interview. “That skin graft is very close to critical anatomic structures like the nose, the cheeks and the eye, that if altered, even a little bit, can change the entire shape of the face, and look very deformed.”

You'll have to watch the full Botched episode to discover whether the surgeons pulled off the procedure and how.