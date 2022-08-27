The feud between Yungeen Ace and Julio Foolio has been going on for quite some time now. Both rappers have dissed each other on numerous occasions and even spoke about one another's dead loved ones. Nonetheless, their most recent encounter had social media users even more interested in their beef.

Last month, the music industry lost one of their own-- JayDaYoungan. The 24-year-old was gunned down at his home in Bogalusa, Lousiana. While thousands of his fans, friends, and family members mourned his loss, one person, in particular, could not have cared less. After he heard the news, Foolio took to his Instagram story and wrote a ridiculing message, "Rip Jaydayoungan [you] will be missed lol."

He went on to explain why he spoke about the rapper's passing. The Jacksonville native claimed that JayDaYoungan took sides with his opp, Yungeen Ace, although their issues had nothing to do with him. "Now you dissing me in songs, saying F my dead homeboys, this and that. How I'mma feel? I'm supposed to sit back, be quiet. Don't say nothin'? If it was me, on the other end, n***a would've done the same thing," he said on IG live.

Although he made those remarks nearly a month ago, social media users still aren't letting it go. In fact, one person has tried to make a profit off the feud. A woman, by the name of Alissa Armstrong, shared that she found Foolio's driver's license. She posted it on her social media accounts and presented an ultimatum for its return. "10 bands or it's going to [Ace]," she responded on a Facebook post.

