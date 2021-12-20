Lil Baby might have made another lil baby, according to a woman's claims on social media. A post made by Atlanta-based nail technician Shi Anderson (@therealblasiianbihh on Instagram) seemingly accuses the rapper of fathering her child. Anderson posted pictures of her little boy, who shares a striking resemblance to the rapper.

"I can't keep this a Secret any longer," she wrote on Instagram. "@lilbaby Needs to come take care of his responsibilities! I'm not Bitter, my son deserves to know who his FATHER is!"



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Since Anderson made the post, she changed her profile settings to private. It's unclear if she was joking around after one of her friends told her her son looked like Lil Baby, or if this is legitimate.

Thus far, Lil Baby has not addressed this. This is not the first time somebody has accused him of having children outside of his relationship. The rapper has been caught up in multiple cheating rumors over the years, and some women have tried to argue that he fathered their babies. Considering how similar Anderson's son looks to Baby though, a DNA test may be required to determine whether he is actually the father. Somebody get Maury involved... this is messy.

What do you think? Should Lil Baby speak up on this?



