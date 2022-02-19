Griselda rapper Benny the Butcher, has become a suspect in a grand theft case. TMZ reported that a woman who recently shared a room with the rapper at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills has accused him of stealing her earrings.

The alleged victim claims that when she woke up during her stay, both Benny and her earrings were gone. She claims that the jewelry is valued at around $10K. According to the victim, Benny later admitted to stealing the earrings and vowed to return them but weeks have passed, and still no earrings. The woman has since filed a police report.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The latest news comes as Benny prepares to drop his new project Tana Talk 4. Set to release on March 11, the new tape follows up his 2021 project Pyrex Picasso. Produced by The Alchemist and Daringer, the project will include the J. Cole-assisted track “Johnny P’s Caddy”. Keeping much of Tana Talk 4 a secret, he told Charlamagne that fans can expect big name features, including Cole and Diddy. Of course, Conway the Machine and Westside Gunn will appear.

Back in November 2021, the Buffalo-bred rapper signed a deal with Def Jam, announcing the news on Instagram. “A Buffalo n*gga is the new face of The Legendary @defjam [flame emojis],” he captioned an image of himself signing the contract.

Benny also recently appeared in Conway the Machine’s new music video for his God Don’t Make Mistakes lead single “Johnny Woo Flick”. The new project is set to drop on Feb. 25, just five years after Conway signed a deal with Shady Records.

