Why would somebody even attempt this? Is there a point in risking your life to impress your social media followers? A Tennessee woman is getting all the wrong kinds of attention after she was arrested for disorderly conduct this week. The reason why she got booked though is what's truly special. Myscellent Shelton-Cox was taken in by the cops because she was spotted on top of a moving vehicle twerking and doing the splits...



The Tennessee native went viral after a video showing her twerking on top of a moving car hit the internet. In the clip, she can be seen having the time of her life, grinding up against the roof of the Mustang and even hitting the splits a few times. The automobile was moving very slowly so there was not a high chance of her injuring herself. However, the fact that she even did this and delayed traffic for everybody travelling behind her is pretty appalling.

According to TMZ, the 23-year-old spent a few hours in jail before she was bonded out. The police have issued a statement on Shelton-Cox's behaviour, saying: "The defendant caused undue hazard to other motorists whereby she could have fallen and been struck by other vehicles in the area or her own vehicle."

Watch the video below.