AL.com has reported the bizarre and upsetting news of 27-year-old Marshae Jones, who has been indicted for the death of her unborn child after she was shot in the stomach back in 2018, in Pleasant Grove. According to the article, authorities are claiming that the mother is the one who initiated the fight that led to the gunshots.

On Wednesday, Marshae was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury on a manslaughter charge and was taken into custody as a result. Though the police initially charged the actual shooter, 23-year-old Ebony Jemison, with manslaughter, the charge against Jemison was eventually dismissed after the grand jury failed to indict her. “The investigation showed that the only true victim in this was the unborn baby,” Luitenant Danny Reid, of Pleasant Grove police, said back when the shooting happened. “It was the mother of the child who initiated and continued the fight which resulted in the death of her own unborn baby.”

The police are alleging that, based on their investigation, Ebony was simply acting in self-defense when she caused the death of Marshae’s unborn baby. “Let’s not lose sight that the unborn baby is the victim here,’’ Lt. Reid said. “She had no choice in being brought unnecessarily into a fight where she was relying on her mother for protection.” He went on to add that the 5-month fetus was “dependent on its mother to try to keep it from harm, and she shouldn’t seek out unnecessary physical altercations,” he added. Marshae will be held at the Jefferson County Jail on $50,000 bond.

I meaaan, as it's been eloquently put by Twitter user @RachelleFM: "this is some straight up bullsh*t." It's looking like this, paired with Alabama's abortion ban, is sending the state back way too many years than they should be venturing, on some good ol' fashioned misogyny ish. Sound off.