A woman has recently been charged for attempted murder after hitting a 14-year-old girl for "being a Mexican." According to TheShadeRoom, the racially-charged attack occurred in Clive, Iowa on December 9th. 42-year-old Nicole Marie Poole Franklin confessed to the police that she hit a girl with her car because she thought she was "a Mexican." The authorities confirm that the teen was making her way to school while walking on a sidewalk. As she made her way to Indian Hills Junior High, she spotted Franklin's vehicle leaving the roadway to run her over. After hitting the girl, Franklin left the scene and was later identified. The girl was hospitalized for two days and suffered a concussion along with a series of bruises.

Shortly afterwards, the police arrested Franklin and charged her with attempted murder, hit and run and more. Ironically, Franklin had already been at the jail where she was detained for a separate assault. She was also previously linked to another racial aggression in a convenience store. The arrest was quick and Franklin is currently being held on a bond of $1M. Police Chief Michael G. Venema shared the following about the unfortunate occurrence: "There is no place in our community (or any other) for this type of hatred and violence. We are committed to stand by and support this family and work diligently with them to seek justice." We expect more details on this story as it unfolds.

