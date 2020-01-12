Any given week, there are ridiculous fast food-related stories that make headlines. For example, this week, a man in Utah revealed that the McDonald's burger that he has kept for twenty years still looks the same as when he bought it. Any given week, there are ridiculous Florida-related stories that make headlines. For example, this week, it was reported that a man awoke on Christmas Eve to find a burglar sucking his toes. The story in this article is related to both fast food chains and Florida, so you already know it's going to be especially ridiculous.

A Florida woman was arrested for threatening to procure dipping sauces "by whatever means necessary" while at a McDonald's drive-thru. The New York Post reports that the incident took place at 4 A.M. on New Year's Day. Police were called to the McDonald's location after 19-year-old Maguire Marie McLaughlin made this intriguing vow.

"Upon paying for the food, she requested dipping sauces from the employee," an Indian River County officer said in the police report. A "verbal altercation" took place once the employee informed McLaughlin that the sauce she desired would cost 25 cents. Despite her frustration over this policy, she went on to request one dipping sauce of every flavour. "McLaughlin further stated that she will be getting the sauce by whatever means necessary, however, could not specify what she meant by that," the officer detailed.

The police report noted that "the odor of an alcoholic beverage" was "emitting from [McLaughlin's] mouth", which could possibly explain her erratic behaviour. McLaughlin ended up being taken into custody for disorderly conduct using a "restraint device" and released the following day.

It seems incidents like this one aren't too rare. Back in September, a man was arrested in Florida for pulling a gun on McDonald's employees after being served a cold burger.