The 2022 BET Awards honored Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The title is given to a veteran artist who has made significant contributions to the music industry. Given that he had been in the game since the 90s, it was only right for the network to pay him his respects.

Towards the end of the show, Diddy, born Sean John Combs, received a star-studded tribute from artists like Mary J. Blige, Kanye West, Faith Evans, Lil Kim, and others. The father of six himself was also present during the ceremony, performing some of the greatest hits he's ever produced.

Following his commemoration, Puffy held an after-party at his home-- in true celebrity fashion. While he planned to have a good time and vibe with some of his friends in the industry, things took a turn for the worst. According to TMZ, a woman was arrested outside of his residence after she flashed a firearm to the partygoers.

It was said that the woman, whose name has not been revealed, was in her car attempting to get into the event. As she sat near the house and a security checkpoint, she grew angry that the line was moving slowly. Fed up with their lack of speed, the woman waved a gun at who she assumed was backing up traffic.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

LAPD told the outlet that police rushed to the home only to find that the woman had been apprehended by Diddy's guards. She was then taken into custody and charged with possession of a loaded firearm. However, she was released on her "own recognizance," as stated by TMZ.

Thankfully, the party, filled with celebs like Yung Miami, Chris Brown, Tiffany Haddish, and others, went on and everyone was okay.

[via]