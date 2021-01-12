In 'news that no one is surprised to hear,' the woman responsible for creating the Kanye West and Jeffree Star gossip admitted that she made up the entire rumor. It wasn't expected that at the top of 2021 that Kanye West would be involved in a scandal of an alleged affair with controversial influencer Jeffree Star. The gossip appeared at the height of reports claiming that the music icon and his equally-as-famous wife Kim Kardashian West were headed to divorce court. Soon, TikTok star Ava Louise surfaced to launch the Ye and Star rumors that quickly circulated in the media.

While Star initially trolled his followers and played into the rumors, he quickly returned to social media to shut things down. He said that he has no affiliation with West and doesn't speak to him at all, but by that time, the internet had already done damage. Later, Ava Louise resurfaced on TikTok with an announcement. "I’m not even getting sued, I made this entire scandal up," she said in an audio clip.

"There’s literally not one bit of truth to anything I have said," she continued. "I just tricked the entire world into talking about me again because I was on a lot of Adderall and bored." If you're wondering why she said "again," it's because Ava Louise landed herself on the Dr. Phil show after she recorded herself licking a toilet for the "coronavirus challenge" last year.

"And that's on being an icon," she added. "We all had fun though didn’t we? You’re welcome for the memes." Check out her post below.