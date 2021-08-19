Following the abduction and murder of Mariam Abdulrab in Atlanta, police have now released the 911 call placed by her boyfriend, rapper Germ, at the time of her kidnapping.

The Atlanta emcee, real name Jerry Antoine, placed the call as Abdulrab was kidnapped at gunpoint in front of his home at around 5 a.m.

"My girlfriend just got out of a car and somebody just came and kidnapped her and left," he says on the 911 recording. "I just watched her get kidnapped from in front of my house!"

Hours later Bdulrab's body was recovered with several gunshot wounds. The same morning, suspect DeMarcus Brinkley was arrested. The 27-year-old was caught after crashing into another vehicle after officers attempted to pull him over.

He now faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and felony weapons charges.

A mural in Mariam's honor has already been erected in the city with Germ taking to Instagram to commemorate the moment.

"I CNT BELIEVE THIS SH*T . I LOVE YOU MERMZ . I ALWAYS TOLD YO LIL ASS YOU WERE LEGENDARY . IDK ANYBODY THT LOVED HARDER THAN YOU , YOU TAUGHT ME REAL LIFE LESSONS . #MARIAMFOREVER."