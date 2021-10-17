WizTheMc Shares Catchy New Track, “Do It Over”

WizTheMc says that he makes “music for moms,” which honestly, is pretty true, but in the best way possible. On his new single, “Do It Over,” the 21-year-old sings about falling in love, and new beginnings. From the sounds of things, he might even be wearing some rose coloured glasses.

“I can’t ignore the way that this loving/Has turned me to a different man/So I’m waiting to begin again/I got daydreams with no end/I’ll need some patience just to start again,” the first verse ends, before launching into a catchy chorus that’s sure to be stuck in your head all day after just one listen.

Wiz’s last album, Growing Teeth dropped back in 2020. Since then, he’s been steadily releasing singles like “World Is F*cked,” “Catch Me,” “Everything,” and “Break.”

“I went from rapping to 2 Chainz type beats to arguably writing a better pop song than Justin Bieber,” he tweeted out after the release of “Do It Over.”

According to his Twitter bio, WizTheMC is “in the making of [his] new favourite song,” so it’ll be interesting to see what he’s got in store for us next.

Stream “Do It Over” below.

Quotable Lyrics:

And I would do it over again

No more hold ups

I will show up

And if we do it over again

I’ll be sober

Put your weight on my shoulders