WizKid Unveils "Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition"

The real StarBoy isn't closing out the summer without rippling through international waters with more hit records. WizKid has continued to keep his foot on the pedal following the release of 2020's Made In Lagos. The internationally renowned singer's project has produced several hit records already like "Essence" ft. Tems, "Ginger" ft. Burna Boy" and the Damian Marley-assisted single, "Blessed."

On Friday, WizKid returned with the official deluxe edition of the project, boasting another four records. The "Essence" remix with Justin Bieber closes out the tracklist while Buju also appears on the song, "Mood."

Peep the tracklist below.

1. Reckless

2. Ginger feat. Burna Boy

3. Longtime feat. Skepta

4. Mighty Wine

5. Blessed feat. Damian Marley

6. Smile feat. H.E.R.

7. Piece of Me feat. Ella Mai

8. No Stress

9. True Love feat. Tay Iwar & Projexx

10. Sweet One

11. Essence feat. Tems

12. Roma feat. Terri

13. Gyrate

14. Grace

15. Anoti*

16. Mood feat. Buju*

17. Steady*

18. Essence feat. Justin Bieber & Tems*