WizKid Unveils "Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition"

Aron A.
August 28, 2021 12:49
Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition
WizKid adds four new songs to "Made In Lagos" featuring appearances from Justin Bieber, Buju, and more.


The real StarBoy isn't closing out the summer without rippling through international waters with more hit records. WizKid has continued to keep his foot on the pedal following the release of 2020's Made In Lagos. The internationally renowned singer's project has produced several hit records already like "Essence" ft. Tems, "Ginger" ft. Burna Boy" and the Damian Marley-assisted single, "Blessed."

On Friday, WizKid returned with the official deluxe edition of the project, boasting another four records. The "Essence" remix with Justin Bieber closes out the tracklist while Buju also appears on the song, "Mood." 

Peep the tracklist below.

1. Reckless                            
2. Ginger feat. Burna Boy             
3. Longtime feat. Skepta                 
4. Mighty Wine                            
5. Blessed feat. Damian Marley       
6. Smile feat. H.E.R.                       
7. Piece of Me feat. Ella Mai           
8. No Stress                                  
9. True Love feat. Tay Iwar & Projexx        
10. Sweet One                                
11. Essence feat. Tems               
12. Roma feat. Terri                   
13. Gyrate                          
14. Grace                      
15. Anoti*                     
16. Mood feat. Buju*                 
17. Steady*                        
18. Essence feat. Justin Bieber & Tems* 

Reject