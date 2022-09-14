WizKid Shares New Single "Bad To Me"

Fresh off of gracing the stage as Sunday's headliner at Rolling Loud Toronto, WizKid's bringing fiery energy back into the fold with the release of his new single, "Bad To Me." WizKid's long-time collaborator P2J holds down the production, which has a vibrant yet lowkey feel that builds up with Wiz's vocals. It's a lustful song that builds off of the success of his Grammy-nominated Made In Lagos, proving that the Nigerian star can't miss. The latest single from WizKid arrives just after his latest album surpassed a billion streams on all streaming platforms.

Last week, WizKid earned a bold co-sign from Kanye West who called his song, "Essence," the best song in the history of music.

Check out WizKid's new single, "Bad To Me" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Baby girl, you know as e be, oh

Yeah, we dey love till the morning

Bad girl addicted to me

Only you know as e dey do me

