WizKid Makes Surprise Starboy Drop With "SoundMan Vol. 1" EP

This month, WizKid will be taking his Starboy Fest to his native Nigeria, staging the blowout event in Lagos after historically selling out London's O2 Arena for the UK iteration in October. But just ahead of its arrival, he has arrived with a surprise new project under the Starboy alias, dropping off SoundMan Vol. 1.

Going strong on seven tracks, WizKid brings a few collaborators along for the ride, recruiting the talents of Chronixx, Kel-P, and DJ Tunez on the effort. The release is effectively a freebie that comes via his Star Boy Entertainment imprint, outside of his regular obligations to RCA and makes for a refreshing end of year release from the international star.

Prior to this, WizKid has been teasing our palates with the arrival of his "Ghetto Love" and "Joro" singles. All the while, we await the official follow-up to 2017's Sounds From The Other Side album. For now, SoundMan will do just fine.