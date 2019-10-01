mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

WizKid Drops Off Some Afrobeats Heat With "Joro"

Mitch Findlay
October 01, 2019 10:42
Joro
WizKid

WizKid lights some candles while the guitars gently weep.


With today marking Nigerian Independence Day, consider queuing up the latest single from Afrobeats phenom WizKid. Yesterday, Wiz dropped off the intimate "Joro," complete with candlelit visuals and a loosely conceptual story. Sonically, the track is closer to a slow-burner, with softly strummed guitars and an emphasis on repetition. The man known as Starboy wastes little time or space, hovering over the rhythm with a delicate, yet confident approach. As evidenced by the video, his delivery mirrors the wooing process, trading in bombast for a more personal approach.

At this stage, Afrobeats have entered the North American mainstream, and WizKid stands as one of the movement's enduring pioneers. There's a certain excitement that surrounds his releases that may be lost upon those unfamiliar, but it exists nonetheless. Should you be keen on expanding your musical palette, give "Joro" a spin. A slow-jam with no shortage of sensuality. What do you think about this one?

 

WizKid afrobeats Nigerian Independence day
