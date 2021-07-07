Wizkid's upcoming "Made In Lagos" tour for his recent album is set to kick off on September 10.
Coming off the success of his star-studded LP, Made In Lagos, Wizkid has announced its accompanying tour.
The North American leg starts on September 10 in Boston, and will provide 17 opportunities for fans to watch the Nigerian-bred artist live nationwide. Although the Starboy label head has been around for nearly a decade, he is perhaps still best known for his appearance on "One Dance" back in 2016, which isn't hard to believe accounting for its unavoidability that summer.
Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images
Regardless, the Afrobeats icon has surely managed to make a name for himself in the coming years. Through collabing with other major names including Future, Beyoncé, and Wale, he has only grown larger through the years.
With his high-charting album featuring the likes of Skepta, Burna Boy, and Damian Marley, it's anybody's guess as to who might make an appearance. Tickets to Wizkid's highly anticipated tour go on sale July 9. Let us know if you'll be there.
Wizkid Made In Lagos Tour Dates
10th Sep – Boston, MA, Orpheum Theatre
11th Sep – Brooklyn, NY, BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn
13th Sep – Silver Spring, MD, The Fillmore Silver Spring
17th Sep – Cleveland, OH, House of Blues
18th Sep – Chicago, IL, The Riviera Theatre
19th Sep – Minneapolis, MN, The Fillmore
22nd Sep – Denver, CO, Summit Music Hall
24th Sep – Las Vegas, NV, Chop Vegas*
25th Sep – Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern
28th Sep – Seattle, WA, Neptune
2nd Oct – Sacramento, CA, TBA*
9th Oct – Dallas, TX, Southside Ballroom
10th Oct – Houston, TX, Bayou Music Center
12th Oct – Atlanta, GA, Tabernacle
16th Oct – Miami, FL, The Oasis
21st Jan – Toronto, ON, HISTORY
22nd Jan – Montreal, QC, MTelus
*Festival Performance