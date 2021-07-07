Coming off the success of his star-studded LP, Made In Lagos, Wizkid has announced its accompanying tour.

The North American leg starts on September 10 in Boston, and will provide 17 opportunities for fans to watch the Nigerian-bred artist live nationwide. Although the Starboy label head has been around for nearly a decade, he is perhaps still best known for his appearance on "One Dance" back in 2016, which isn't hard to believe accounting for its unavoidability that summer.

Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images

Regardless, the Afrobeats icon has surely managed to make a name for himself in the coming years. Through collabing with other major names including Future, Beyoncé, and Wale, he has only grown larger through the years.

With his high-charting album featuring the likes of Skepta, Burna Boy, and Damian Marley, it's anybody's guess as to who might make an appearance. Tickets to Wizkid's highly anticipated tour go on sale July 9. Let us know if you'll be there.

Wizkid Made In Lagos Tour Dates



10th Sep – Boston, MA, Orpheum Theatre

11th Sep – Brooklyn, NY, BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn

13th Sep – Silver Spring, MD, The Fillmore Silver Spring

17th Sep – Cleveland, OH, House of Blues

18th Sep – Chicago, IL, The Riviera Theatre

19th Sep – Minneapolis, MN, The Fillmore

22nd Sep – Denver, CO, Summit Music Hall

24th Sep – Las Vegas, NV, Chop Vegas*

25th Sep – Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern

28th Sep – Seattle, WA, Neptune

2nd Oct – Sacramento, CA, TBA*

9th Oct – Dallas, TX, Southside Ballroom

10th Oct – Houston, TX, Bayou Music Center

12th Oct – Atlanta, GA, Tabernacle

16th Oct – Miami, FL, The Oasis

21st Jan – Toronto, ON, HISTORY

22nd Jan – Montreal, QC, MTelus

*Festival Performance