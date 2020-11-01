WizKid & Skepta Take It Way Back On "Longtime"

WizKid blessed fans with a brand new album this past Friday, titled, Made In Lagos. The Nigerian superstar's new project marks his first since 2017's Sounds From The Other Side. Made In Lagos does include a few features from the artists on his roster while also getting with former collaborators that he's previously made magic with on records.

Wiz and Skepta connect once again for a highlight off of Made In Lagos titled, "Longtime." The song feels like it could be a sequel or an extension of what they did together on their massive record, "Energy." Skepta's laidback luxe flows details beachside extravagance at the top before WizKid takes over and floats over the upbeat production.

Check out WizKid and Skepta's new collaboration below.

Quotable Lyrics

Ready or not, mandem with a few G's

So where your friends at, I'm tryna get higher got the jetpack

Smile on my face when she text back

Said she don't wanna play games, I respect that

No lies, man I'm tellin' you the truth

Everyting mad when I pull up with the goons

Ciroc boys with ain't fuckin' with the Goose

Big racks, that's monÐµy out the roof

