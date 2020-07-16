mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

WizKid & H.E.R. Team Up For Massive New Single "Smile"

Aron A.
July 16, 2020
WizKid and H.E.R. tap in for a vibrant new single.


Today marks a big day for the Nigerian superstar WizKid. The singer turns 30-years-old today and to commemorate the milestone, he's teamed up with H.E.R for his new single, "Smile." The Afrobeats star and the R&B singer find a common ground over thumping reggae basslines and summer love for their vibrant new collaboration. WizKid's powerful vocals shine as the intro kicks in before H.E.R.'s soft and breezy melodies add a softer texture to the record.

As usual, WizKid's been incredibly busy with loads of music ready to drop. The singer teamed up with Yung L on "Eve Bounce" remix and is set to drop a new collaboration with DJ Tunez titled, "Cool Me Down" in the days to come. Check out WizKid and H.E.R.'s new single below.

Quotable Lyrics
I can be your substance
It's easy when the love don't hide 
Had to learn from mistakes
Company creates companions

