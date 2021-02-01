The Washington Wizards upset the Brooklyn Nets 149-146, Sunday night, despite trailing by five points with just eight seconds left in the game.



The comeback started with a three by Bradley Beal, which was followed by a steal by Garrison Mathews and then a game-winning three by Russell Westbrook. The win ends a four-game winning streak by the Nets.

The loss is emblematic of major defensive issues from a Nets team that has struggled to keep teams from scoring. They're currently allowing 116.2 points per game from opponents.

While the Wizards went on to win the game, Bradley Beal was seen visibly frustrated throughout the night. The Wizards allowed 71 points in the first half.

Beal, who has been the subject of trade rumors in recent weeks, responded, "Is the sky blue?" when asked if he was frustrated with the Wizards season, earlier this week.

"It's tough," Beal continued. "I am not going to sit here and be naive. ... We want to win, and I want to win. This is why I stayed. I want to win. I figured this is the place I can get it done. It's tough. Last year was what it was. We had a lot of guys out. John [Wall] was out. It was just a rotten year. COVID hit."

