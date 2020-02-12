Washington Wizards' rookie Rui Hachimura has landed yet another big time endorsement deal, adding to his partnerships with Jordan Brand, G-Shock and Japanese food brand Nissin. Today, GOAT announced details of their deal with Hachimura, which will see the 22-year old forward repping highly coveted sneakers and gear provided by the platform both on and off the court throughout the season, as well as the lead up to the 2020 Olympics.

“Being a part of the GOAT family is very exciting,” said Rui Hachimura. “I grew up watching basketball and have been a fan of sneakers since I was a kid. GOAT not only gives me access to new releases, but also sneakers from the past – sneakers that I wasn’t able to get as a kid. I’m looking forward to elevating my collection over the next few years to show off my style.”

Via GOAT

The two year partnership underlines the continuation of GOAT’s athlete partnerships, which kicked off in 2018 with Los Angeles Lakers' forward Kyle Kuzma. As part of the deal, GOAT will work with Jordan Brand to align special sneakers for Rui.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Rui as his passion and talent exemplify greatness on and off the court. This partnership will allow us to further connect with our global community of basketball and sneaker fans,” said Eddy Lu, co-founder and CEO of GOAT Group. “In addition to being one of the most promising rookies, Rui’s influence in Japan and greater Asia Pacific is massive. We look forward to supporting him on a global scale.”

Through his first 28 NBA games, Hachimura is averaging 13.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per night.