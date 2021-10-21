After COVID-19 restrictions forced the Toronto Raptors to play their home games in Tampa Bay last season, the team has returned to ScotiaBank Arena and brought their number-one fan and master troll, Drake, with them.

Last night, during the first half of Toronto's opening night matchup with the Washington Wizards, Drizzy got to chatting with Washington's newly-acquired forward, Montrezl Harrell. What exactly was said between the two is unclear, but like he has with NBA greats like Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant, Drake clearly got under Harrell's skin and he ended up paying the price.

While Drizzy sat smiling in his usual courtside seats, Harrell receieved his first technical foul of the season for talking sh*t with the Certified Lover Boy rapper. Things didn't get too heated, but as Harrell tried to explain to referees what happened, it was clear Drake's troll job had gotten the best of him.

Raptors' guard Fred VanVleet stepped to the charity stripe and knocked down the technical free throw (shoutout Drake, earning his favorite team an extra point) before play resumed.

Harrell was ultimately victorious, scoring 22 points to go along with Bradley Beal's 23 points, as the Wizards bested the Raptors 98-83, but deep down, we all know Drake got to him. One technical foul doesn't really matter in the grand scheme of things, but where Durant and other great players have been able to ignore The Six God's sideline jabs, Harrell couldn't resist. He had to send some shots back Drizzy's way and paid the price for it.

