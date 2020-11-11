Wiz Khalifa's "The Thrill" Finally Hits Streaming

As he rose to hip-hop stardom at the height of the mixtape era's second coming, Wiz Khalifa has since found himself plagued by a rampant issue -- the woes of sample clearance. So seldom are the papers properly signed upon initial release that the eventual transition to streaming services becomes all the more difficult. It's part of why there are so few classic tapes on DSPs, though that's slowly changing with time. Already ahead of the pack, Wiz Khalifa has since added yet another fan-favorite tune to his online repertoire, this time circling back to "The Thrill."

Speaking on its revised release in the streaming era, Wiz opened up about the track's significance. "'The Thrill' is a really special song to me because I seen that one grow from the ground up," he explains. "I remember being at a low key show at a college and one of the kids told me about the song and he said 'man you'll be that dude if you sample the song.' So I immediately went home, started thinking of some bars, went to the studio and recorded it."

Empire Of The Sun, the Australian band that plays a pivotal role on the track, also had a few words on the revised release. " Walking On A Dream’ is a song that morphs and transcends so many emotions and musical plains that it's great to hear it alive in another world, Wiz's world,” they stated, speaking in a press release.

Be sure to check it out now, especially if you're one of the many people who came up listening to a young, wild, and free Khalifa. And for those who remember catching "The Thrill" in 2009, do you hold this track in high regard?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Wake up drunk, go to sleep fucked up

We both amazed at what we just done

Mixing drinks, knowing we'll regret this

Ain't been asleep yet, room service bringing us breakfast