Sebastian Taylor Thomaz' parents are Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose. That's pretty damn cool in itself. Growing up as a celebrity child, Bash has had the unique opportunity of meeting some of his favorite movie stars and musicians. His parents are pretty much close to everybody in the industry so, if Bash wants a playdate with Taylor Swift, he gets it. If he wants to walk the red carpet with his dad, it's happening. This week, Bash wanted to hang with his new favorite rapper, idolizing breakout artist Roddy Ricch and likely begging his mother to hook something up. Alas, the meeting took place and it ended up being so worth it for the young man.



Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Roddy Ricch is fresh off the release of his debut album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial and, although the rising star may not like to interact with the public that much, he preserved enough energy to greet Bash Thomaz with an embrace and a photo, making the kid's entire life. The little boy looks so happy to be meeting one of his favorite artists, keeping a huge smile on his face and putting his arm around Roddy, essentially making every kid at school jealous. Amber Rose even said that it was "the best day of Sebastian’s Life."

It's amazing how much of an impact a young artist can have on a child's life. Clearly, Roddy Ricch has been getting a lot of spin in Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose's homes.