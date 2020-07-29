In February 2017, Wiz Khalifa and his family suffered a tragic loss. It was then that Wiz's transgender sister, Dorien “Lala” Thomaz, passed away. While a cause of death has never been shared publicly, the 32-year-old's obituary stated that Dorien died "peacefully with her Mother by her side." At the time, Wiz Khalifa tweeted, " “The loss of my sibling has been the hardest thing I’ve had to deal with but [with] your prayers and well wishes my family will get through this.”

On Wednesday (July 29), Wiz Khalifa's mother, Peachie Wimbush-Polk, shared a few thoughts about her late daughter on Twitter. "Lala really helped me walk the talk and live my most courageous life when she decided at 15 to live life as the woman she was on the inside. I was scared to death because people are hateful, also because if you hurt one of mine you MUST kill me."

For the critics, she added, "I'm choosing my kids over everything bih... that's the job." Her tweets came after she retweeted Dwyane Wade whho shared, "Hey social media keep the hate coming.. It will only make the love stronger. #LoveWins." The Wade family has been receiving an onslaught of hurtful messages after they decided to support 13-year-old Zaya Wade transition from male to female.

[via]