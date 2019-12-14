It's crazy to look back at the decade and all the albums and mixtapes that dropped. In fact, it's crazy to look back at an era before streaming services and music wasn't as readily available to access as it is now. That's why we're seeing a lot of artists go back into their vaults and take the necessary steps to clear samples and upload their once free-for-download mixtapes onto streaming services.

Wiz Khalifa's Cabin Fever series has been a favorite among his fan base and today, the rapper has finally made the third installment available on streaming services. Cabin Fever 3 dropped in 2015, ending one of the most successful mixtape series' to date. Production from trap heavyweights TM88 and Sonny Digital hold down the majority of the project while enlisting Juicy J, K Camp, Kevin Gates, Curren$y, Chevy Woods, Problem, King Los, and Yo Gotti on the tracklist.

Although Wiz released new music throughout the summer, he's been relatively quiet in recent months. However, it appears as though he's preparing for some bigger things in the future. The rapper is reportedly set to appear as the character Death in the forthcoming shoe, Dickinson on Apple TV+. It isn't his first time on camera but it seems like this could be the beginning of a potential future in acting for Wiz Khalifa.