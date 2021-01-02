Wiz Khalifa Wants To "Say A Prayer" For 2020

Wiz Khalifa surprised everyone when he dropped off a mixtape to welcome in the new year. Alongside DJ DaddyKat, Wiz is back with FUCC2020. The 24 track project seems massive, but most of the songs only run for 1-2 minutes. That gives the project a real different vibe than what we are used to from Wiz. One track that really stands out is "Say A Prayer."

A funny baseline tied in with playful synths set the background on this chill banger. Wiz jumps rights into the track, wasting no time for an instrumental solo on the intro. The bars are slow and steady, a style that Wiz has perfected over the years. Peep "Say A Prayer" and let us know what you think below.

Quotable Lyrics

Say she broke, but don't say she gotta boyfriend

Tipsy before the night end, rolling them up and lightin

Her GPS guided

She made it to my crib and say that it's so exciting