mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Wiz Khalifa Vibes Out On "Slim Peter" Produced By Statik Selektah

Erika Marie
July 08, 2020 01:56
0 Views
00
0
Wiz KhalifaWiz Khalifa
Wiz Khalifa

Slim Peter
Wiz Khalifa
Produced by Statik Selektah

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Wiz Khalifa prepares for the release of his next project "Big Pimpin" and drops off his single "Slim Peter."


You already know when Wiz Khalifa drops a track, it's time to catch a vibe. The military brat has already shared that he's releasing a new set of tunes soon with his Big Pimpin project, adding that he plans on sharing one half of the project one week and the other half at a later date. In the wee morning hours od Wednesday (July 8), Wiz released his latest single "Slim Peter," and while we aren't too sure whether or not this track will make it's way to Big Pimpin, we can only hope. 

With Statik Selektah behind the production, "Slim Peter" was fitted to be a breath of fresh hip hop air in the middle of this hot July week. Wiz Khalifa pairs the title of the track with the single's red-adorned cover art that shows, well, a slimmed-down Peter Griffin from Family Guy as he's smoking a blunt. Check out "Slim Peter" and let us know if you're excited to hear what Wiz Khalifa has cooked up on Big Pimpin.

Quotable Lyrics

Grew up like Boyz N the Hood, sh*t wasn't all good
And now my mom got a crib, the backyard is all woods (Hahaha)
Shoutout to Chevy and my brothers too
Uh
Try to copy my style but wasn't ready
I'm at the crib rackin' up plaques and buildin' Chevys

Wiz Khalifa
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  0
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Wiz Khalifa Statik Selektah big pimpin'
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Wiz Khalifa Vibes Out On "Slim Peter" Produced By Statik Selektah
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject