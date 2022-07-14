Wiz Khalifa has been around the music business for a long time now. Over the last decade, he has amassed a huge fanbase that is always looking forward to whatever he has to offer. As it turns out, Khalifa's offerings aren't always related to music. From cannabis to professional fighting to wellness brands, Wiz is someone who likes to partake in various different projects. He is well on his way to mogul status, and it's incredible that he still finds time to do music.

In fact, Khalifa has been teasing a brand new project called Multiverse. The album was slated for this summer and just a few weeks ago, he dropped off a single called "Bad Ass Bitches" which was a high-octane teaser of what fans might hear on this new effort.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Just yesterday, Wiz surprised fans by revealing the cover art and release date for the project. As you can see in the Instagram post below, this album will be coming out on Friday, July 29th, which is in exactly two weeks from now. In terms of the cover art, we can see an animated version of Wiz hanging out with three women who seem very interested in him.





We're sure a tracklist and feature list are on the horizon, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the music world.