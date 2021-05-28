Hip-hop fans were quick to catch on to the Chameleon's identity on The Masked Singer but after the famous singer was finally unveiled, the world was shocked to find out that Wiz Khalifa had been under the costume for the entire season.

We couldn't mistake that voice anywhere and with plenty of weed-inspired clues being given to the judges, it was made pretty obvious that Wiz Khalifa was the Chameleon. After being declared the bronze medalist of the competition, coming in third to Nick Lachey and JoJo, Wiz explained why he put aside his duties as a famous rapper to compete on the show.



John Shearer/Getty Images

"[Bash] is probably going to be a little freaked out when he sees the Chameleon," said Wiz after he was unmasked, telling host Nick Cannon that he signed onto the show to inspire his son. "It was for him. I'm a fun dad, I love to enjoy myself, I love to be myself and as much as I can encourage him to be himself and get into his imagination, sing, dance, and be as crazy as possible, I'll be the best example of that for him."

Judges Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger ended up guessing correctly, earning a point apiece.

Watch his unveiling below. Did you know it was him?