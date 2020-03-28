The latest additions to our scorching "Fire Emoji" playlist on Spotify include a new collaboration from Wiz Khalifa and Tyga, two cuts off Joyner Lucas' freshly dropped, ADHD, and much, much more. As you all spend your days wandering aimlessly around the house trying to find something to occupy your mind, why not check out our "Fire Emoji" playlist, updated weekly with the absolute hottest tracks out right now? Despite the global pandemic forcing everyone to stay inside, plenty of your favourite artists are still delivering heat. While most of this new music was likely recorded before the coronavirus escalated, it's likely that some tracks were concocted for the purpose of keeping fans entertained during this stressful and confusing time. Whether it's a remix of The Weeknd's "Heartless" with Lil Uzi Vert off the deluxe edition of After Hours, or the highly-anticipated "Turks" collab with Nav, Gunna, and Travis Scott, we've got you covered with our specially curated collection of the dopest music out there.

Leading the way with two joints off his long-awaited debut album, ADHD, is Joyner Lucas with "Will" and "The War" featuring Young Thug. Among the rest of our newest additions is Wiz Khalifa and Tyga's joint effort, "Contact," which dropped earlier this week followed by some accompanying visuals. Childish Gambino also made our list with a track off his cryptically teased project, 3.15.20, titled "Algorhythm." Tory Lanez came through with his latest single, "Do The Most," as did Mick Jenkins with "Snakes" featuring Kojey Radical. Trouble and Quavo teamed up for their banger, "Popped," and who could forget Murda Beatz and YNW Melly joining forces with Lil Turk to deliver "Banana Split." With drops from the likes of Run The Jewels, Schoolboy Q, and more, check out our updated "Fire Emoji" playlist and don't forget to follow our other specially-curated playlists.

